ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

Sheikh Hazza said, "We mourn the passing of the leader of the 'empowerment phase' who shouldered the responsibility from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and achieved utmost success and led the country towards more stability and prosperity.''

Sheikh Hazza said, "We offer condolences to ourselves, Emiratis, and the whole world on passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visionary leader, who had a shining journey in the history of the country and contributed to enhancing its foundations.''

He emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has unforgettable accomplishments and countless achievements in the renaissance and advancement journey of the UAE. I pray to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.