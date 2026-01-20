HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a new neighbourhood community in Jabal Al Ashkel area of the northern emirate featuring hundreds of residential units and other amenities, reported Wam.

Land has already been allocated for the project near the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled and the road in the area will soon be paved leading to Al Rafisah, revealed Sheikh Sultan in a phone interview on the programme Direct Line.

He pointed out that these mountain homes will have distinct features compared to the residences overlooking the sea, stated the report.

Also, construction work has begun on Al Dahiyat residential neighbourhood, it added.

The Sharjah Ruler said authorities were now focusing on Al Harray area, where nearly 270 homes are under construction, including 120 homes in Al Mudeife.

Similar projects are being implemented in the city of Kalba along the ring road, starting from Al Ghayl, then Al Saaf and Al Tareef, he added.

