SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No.30 of 2023 on the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF).

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund is formed, headed by Abdullah Sultan Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the membership of the following :

1- Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources.

2- Afaf bint Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Sharjah Social Services Department.

3- Ali Hussain Khalifa Al Mazroua, Director-General of the Financial Control Department.

4- Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Central Finance Department.

5- Issa Saif bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.