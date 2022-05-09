SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No.36 for 2022 regarding formation of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The decree stipulated that the board of directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be re-formed under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan Mohammed Al Owais, and the membership of following: 1. Sheikh Majid bin Faisal bin Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

2. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Issa Al Naboodah.

3. Jamal Muhammad Sultan bin Howiden.

4. Halima Hamid Ali Al Owais.

5. Raghda Humaid Omran Taryam.

6. Ziyad Mahmoud Khairallah Al Haji.

7. Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Al Shehhi.

8. Sultan Muhammad Hussain Al Mulla.

9. Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis.

10. Obaid Awad Al Tunaiji.

11. Ali Obaid Ali Obaid Al Zaabi.

12. Ali Muhammad Abdullah Al Khayal.

13. Mohammed Rashid Ali Al Dimas.

14. Muhammad Ali Marzouq bin Kamel.

15. Mohammed Hilal Al Hazami.

16. Nasser Mosbeh Ahmed Al Tunaiji.

17. Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir.

According to the Decree, the term of membership in the Council is four years, starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period, provided that the Council continues to conduct its business at the end of its term until a new council is appointed.