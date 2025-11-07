A delegation from the Sharjah Consultative Council, led by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman, visited the Republic of Armenia to enhance cooperation in parliamentary, environmental, and academic sectors. The visit included meetings with international, academic, and government bodies, reflecting both sides' commitment to collaboration and sustainability. The delegation comprised council members, officials from the General Secretariat, and PhD students from the American University of Sharjah, adding an academic perspective.

The visit began at the United Nations office in Yerevan, where the delegation met Francois Jacob, the UN Resident Coordinator, to discuss environmental sustainability, youth empowerment, and Armenia’s preparations for COP17. Both sides stressed the need for global action on climate change and biodiversity. Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE’s leadership after hosting COP28 and emphasised shared responsibility for a sustainable future.

At the American University of Armenia, doctoral students presented research on urban planning and sustainable development, showcasing UAE expertise. Talks with university leaders addressed smart city development, sustainability, and youth research empowerment. The delegation also toured Engineering City, Armenia's innovation hub, reviewing initiatives supporting young talent and the knowledge economy.

The day ended with a meeting with Armenian Minister of Environment Hambardzum Matevosyan, focusing on cooperation in environmental protection, resource management, clean energy, and support for COP17. Minister Matevosyan praised the UAE’s achievements in sustainability and called the partnership with Sharjah a key step in building effective environmental collaborations.