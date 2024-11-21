The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) emphasised the importance of launching strategic initiatives to elevate the performance of Sectoral Business Groups operating under its umbrella.

These initiatives are intended to optimise the contributions of these groups and reinforce their critical role in advancing Sharjah's economic growth, while achieving a qualitative leap in their operations to deliver tangible benefits to the emirate’s economy across various sectors.

This was discussed during a meeting held by the Sharjah Chamber with heads of its sectoral business groups, whose members represent key sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, serviced apartments, and used car trade.

Chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, with the presence of Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, the meeting highlighted the notable achievements made over the past year, outlining the key aspects and inputs for the 2025 strategic work plan designed to advance the performance of the sectoral business groups.

The meeting also reviewed proposals and developmental initiatives for 2025, aimed at fostering the growth of private sector companies operating in Sharjah. These efforts are designed to yield superior outcomes that will contribute to improving service delivery and bolstering the competitiveness of Sharjah’s business environment and its economy.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the continued focus on sectoral business groups is an integral part of the Sharjah Chamber's strategic goals to support the business sector and promote positive practices towards a sustainable economy. Continuous communication with private sector representatives helps the Chamber gain insights into the conditions of various economic sectors operating in Sharjah and identify opportunities to further boost the emirate’s economic competitiveness.

He said that Sectoral Business Groups are a key partner to the Sharjah Chamber in developing the private sector and actively contributing to achieving the main objectives of the emirate's development plans.

“We highly value the collaboration of the sectoral business groups and the proposals and initiatives they offer, which empower the Chamber to continue fulfilling its role in supporting the private sector and promoting Sharjah's business environment, thereby positively impacting the emirate's economy," he added.

Al Owais also underscored the importance of the support the Sharjah Chamber receives from representatives of government entities, who are permanent members in the Sectoral Business Groups.

He noted that the annual meetings with the heads of these groups focus on strengthening joint efforts between the Chamber, the private sector, and government entities, to collectively foster the growth and prosperity of Sharjah’s business environment.

During the meeting, heads of Sectoral Business Groups showcased the major accomplishments achieved by their respective members over the past year. They also outlined their plans for the upcoming phase, highlighting the abundant opportunities within Sharjah's business environment that promise further growth across various sectors.

The meeting also featured panel discussions addressing various proposals to bolster the growth of private sector companies and refine services designed to make the emirate’s business environment more appealing.