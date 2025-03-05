The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) to strengthen trade relations and develop economic partnerships between the business communities of the two countries.

The MoU underscores the significance of strengthening cooperation between private sector enterprises, integrating efforts to highlight investment opportunities, encouraging continued growth in target markets, and elevating collaboration in specialised trade exhibitions to promote products and services.

The MoU was signed during a business meeting organised by SCCI in collaboration with the DCCI.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Taskeen Ahmed, President of Dhaka Chamber, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, attended the meeting.

The meeting also gathered key representatives of major corporations and private sector entities from Sharjah and the UAE, alongside prominent business leaders from Bangladesh.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais underscored the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to offering comprehensive support to Bangladeshi businesses and investors to help them grow their operations and achieve sustainable success.

He highlighted the significance of the MoU in establishing enduring strategic partnerships between the business communities of Sharjah and Bangladesh, driving mutual economic objectives, and promoting sustainable growth in both markets.

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in key strategic sectors such as shipping, export, and logistics, which serve as the backbone of the global economy.

On their part, the Bangladeshi delegation expressed the keen interest of Dhaka’s private sector businesses in strengthening cooperation with its counterpart in Sharjah across various fields and key industries, including e-commerce, medical services, and food manufacturing, all of which play a pivotal role in sustainable development strategies.