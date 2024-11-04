Muscat: Celebrating Oman Agriculture Day, the Muscat Governorate has unveiled a series of environmental initiatives under the 'Green Muscat' initiative.

In partnership with the Muscat Charity Team, more than 4,000 seedlings were distributed across various areas, contributing to the governorate’s existing 2,730,446 sqm of green space.

This includes 19,565 palm trees and 84,205 sqm of seasonal flowers.

In a joint step with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), Muscat Municipality inaugurated Fins Beach Park in Quriyyat, covering 7,000 sqm. The park offers 3,000 sqm for car parking, catering to camping vehicles with essential electricity and sewage facilities.

The park includes landscaped areas, children’s play zones, a prayer room, a restaurant, a café, and modern irrigation systems.

Parks

Additional green projects in the governorate include Nahda City Park in Amerat (6,000 sqm) and the Southern Mabela Park in Seeb, which spans over 10,000 sqm.

The park will include bike paths, a sports area, children’s play areas, extensive landscaping, and advanced lighting and irrigation networks.

Hail al Ghaf Park in Quriyyat offers 3,000 sqm of green space, walking paths, smart irrigation, shaded areas, and rest facilities.

Another major development project is Al Saleel Natural Park in Quriyyat, set to cover 670,000 sqm in its first phase. This park will provide camping areas, recreational services, sports amenities, green spaces, and walking and cycling paths.

The municipality announced the re-operation of Wadi al Kabir Park in Muttrah, allocating 41,209 sqm for a recreational area with modern sports and entertainment facilities. These include two football fields, two padel courts, a bowling alley, a sports equipment shop, restaurants, and other entertainment options.

As part of its commitment to promoting physical activity, the municipality announced ongoing efforts to develop walkways.

The Ministries District Walkway in Al Khuwair spans 24,000 sqm, featuring 15,000 sqm of green areas, modern lighting, and a smart AI-based irrigation system. It also includes a 1,900 m pedestrian walkway and 428 meters of bicycle paths, connected to an external 1,255-meter path.

Work is progressing on the Golden Jubilee Walkway in Seeb, which features a 1,972-meter bicycle path and spans 84,400 sqm. The walkway includes three resting plazas, sheltered seating, cafes, and other leisure facilities.

Muscat Municipality has recently signed an agreement to develop an integrated project in South Maabela, which will include a public park, commercial outlets, and a factory for Omani Halwa ‘Diwaniya’.

This 31,000 sqm project will feature green spaces, kiosks for SMEs, and walkways, supporting local businesses and community recreation

