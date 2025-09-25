Serco has appointed Mohamed Kamal as its new General Manager for Saudi Arabia & Emerging Markets, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions and strengthening its leadership team across the region.

This comes following the recent senior promotions across the region, including that of Hana Abu Kharmeh to the post of Chief Operating Officer – Shared Services and Samantha Rowles to the post of General Manager – UAE, as Serco continues to build a diverse and experienced leadership team across the Middle East.

Bringing over 25 years of senior leadership experience across the Middle East and Africa, Kamal has held senior positions with UPS, TNT, and Aramex, and most recently served as Regional President – Middle East and North Africa for G4S.

His career has focused on large-scale strategic and operational growth, particularly in sectors closely aligned to Serco’s operations.

His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity in the kingdom, as the pace of transformation under Vision 2030 continues to accelerate.

In this context, Kamal will focus on strengthening Serco’s presence in Saudi Arabia by building long-term partnerships with government, defence and transport sector clients, expanding the company’s service offerings, and ensuring operational excellence.

Serco has already seen strong success in the Kingdom through its advisory, experience design and sustainability services as well as its emergency services offering which will provide a strong platform for future growth.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and +impact, said: "Mohamed brings an outstanding track record of transformation and growth. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia accelerates towards its Vision 2030 goals."

"With his leadership, I am confident we will extend our global experience deeper into the region, ensuring an efficient transfer of knowledge that generates value for our clients and the communities we serve. In doing so, we will be positively impacting a better future for its citizens," he stated.

On his new role, Kamal said: "What drew me to Serco is its purpose-driven approach to delivering essential public services that make a real difference in people’s lives. This role allows me to contribute directly to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 journey, whilst also helping Serco strengthen its footprint across emerging markets."

"By building on strong existing foundations, I see a real opportunity to position Serco as the benchmark for service excellence and innovation across Saudi Arabia and the wider region," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

