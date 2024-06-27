WASHINGTON — The 5th U.S-GCC Trade and Investment Dialogue and SelectUSA Investment Summit, held in Washington on Wednesday, explored the ways to further enhance trade cooperation between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.



The Saudi delegation to the dialogue and summit was headed by Deputy Governor of the Authority for



International Relations Abdulaziz Alsakran, while a delegation of 22 government and private sector entities participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit.



The dialogue aimed to exchange experiences and views between officials and experts and to discuss trade and investment policies in GCC countries and the United States, as well as obstacles and challenges in addition to strategies to resolve them. It also sought common objectives that promote increased trade cooperation between the two sides.



The U.S-GCC Trade and Investment Dialogue discussed three fundamental points, which are the promotion of commodity and service trade and investment flows, digital trade, consumer protection and combating commercial fraud.



The SelectUSA Investment Summit aimed to stimulate economic growth by linking foreign capital to U.S. companies, strengthening U.S. investment, highlighting industry trends and emerging opportunities across sectors, and connecting investors to opportunities with U.S. companies.



It is noteworthy that the General Authority for Foreign Trade is developing bilateral trade relations through coordinating councils and joint government committees and working to enable the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to access foreign markets, address any challenges arising therefrom, and contribute to attracting foreign investment in the Kingdom

