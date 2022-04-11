SHARJAH- The Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC) has concluded its successful participation in Alimentaria International Exhibition of Food & Beverage in Barcelona, which witnessed the participation of 3000 companies and drew over 100,000 visitors from around the globe.

During the exhibition, the Sharjah delegation, led by the SEDC and comprised representatives from national enterprises specialising in the food industry and trade, promoted local products in order to increase their competitiveness and open new export avenues around the world.

Lauding its participation, Ali Al Jari, Director of the SEDC, said, "We held several official meetings with the participating entities and visitors, through which we shed light on the growth opportunities offered by Sharjah in the food and beverage sector, owing to its strategic location and sophisticated infrastructure."

Al Jari added, "We also reviewed the advantages of establishing businesses in Sharjah free zones, which are home to major regional food companies. This includes administrative and logistical facilities provided to foreign investors in order to assist them launch their business and access to regional markets."

Several representatives of Emirati companies who attended the event lauded the outcome of their participation in Alimentaria International Food & Beverage Exhibition.

They also expressed their appreciation for the SCCI's efforts to support the business community, open new markets for the export of local products, provide all forms of support to promote their products, and find opportunities to develop their businesses.