Riyadh: A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has participated in the inauguration of the Donka Hospital rehabilitation project in Conakry, Guinea, under the patronage of the Transitional President of Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.



The project includes the construction of new buildings and supplying the hospital with advanced medical equipment. The Fund will contribute to financing the project with a USD 32 million soft development loan.



The SFD delegation was headed by the Director General of the Department of Africa Operations, Mohammed bin Adhan Al-Shammari, in the presence of senior Guinean officials including the Acting Prime Minister of Guinea, Dr. Bernard Gomou, the Health Minister, Dr. Mamadou Pathe Diallo, as well as the Chargé d’Affairs at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Guinea, Faraj Al-Mabrouk, and the Hospital’s Director General, Dr. Mohammed El-Sisi, in addition to representatives of the Islamic Development Bank.



Al-Shammari said in his speech on the occasion that the financing of the project emanates from the Fund’s role in contributing to achieving sustainable development goals, as the project aims to support the health sector in Guinea, and serves more than 2.5 million beneficiaries by providing 631 medical beds, adding that the hospital’s expansion area is 17,500 square meters, which will enhance the beneficiaries’ access to their health needs, and will lead to the improvement of social and economic aspects of life.



Meanwhile, Guinean Minister of Health Dr. Mamadou Pathe Diallo commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through the fund, to support the development sectors in the Republic of Guinea, adding that the ventures will provide several health services to citizens and residents, to confront chronic diseases as it will provide modern health devices to limit the spread of pandemics.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to supporting the development sectors in the Republic of Guinea through development projects and programs financed by the SFD since 1977. The fund has offered 16 development loans to finance and implement 15 projects and programs covering the sectors of transportation, energy, education, health and water, with a total value exceeding USD 227 million.