Singapore: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Tan See Leng to discuss the qualitative investment opportunities in the Kingdom.



During the meeting at the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry, Alkhorayef highlighted the Kingdom's strategic location, which connects the Asian, African, and European continents, as well as its abundant and diverse natural resources.



He also underlined the services and potentials of the industrial and mineral wealth system, alongside its promising and competitive sectors, proposing the formation of working teams to enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries.



Assistant Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Planning and Development Abdullah Ali Alahmari; CEO of the Industrial Center Saleh Al-Solami; CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" Majed Al-Argoubi and, the Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Abdullah Al-Madhi, attended the meeting.



The two sides explored ways to build human capital in areas of mutual interest between the two countries, affirming the strength of the Saudi-Singaporean relationship.



Alkhorayef has officially visited Singapore as part of his current economic tour of East Asia, which includes China. The minister leads a delegation from the industrial and mineral resources system, with the goal of enhancing bilateral ties, attracting quality investments to the Kingdom, and exploring mutual investment opportunities in the industrial sector.



Alkhorayef's visit comes while Saudi non-oil exports to Singapore amounted to 9.3 billion Saudi Riyals in 2023, while imports reached 5.9 billion Saudi Riyals.



The Kingdom's key exports to Singapore included plastics, chemical products, electrical devices and equipment, and base metals and their products.



Meanwhile, the Kingdom's main imports from Singapore comprised ships, boats, floating structures, optical instruments, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products.



Moreover, the third session of the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee witnessed the signing of seven memoranda of understanding in various sectors aimed at enhancing cooperation in economic, investment, and trade fields.