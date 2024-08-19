RABAT— Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel met with Moroccan Minister of Health and Social Protection Khalid Ait Taleb during an official visit to Rabat.



The meeting, which was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Morocco Dr. Sami Alsaleh and an official delegation from the ministry, focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries and enhancing coordination within broader Arab efforts to improve global health.



Following the discussions, Al-Jalajel and Ait Taleb signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing health partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Morocco.



The MoU aligns with the goals of health transformation, improving the quality of health services, and bolstering prevention against health risks. It covers areas such as therapeutic and preventive medicine, digital health, and pandemic management, and seeks to support and develop health services while facilitating the exchange of expertise.



In remarks to the media, Al-Jalajel highlighted that his visit to Morocco is part of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and falls within the framework of joint Arab action.



He emphasized that the MoU is a step forward in strengthening health cooperation, including the exchange of expertise and scientific research.



During his visit, Al-Jalajel, accompanied by Ambassador Alsaleh and Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for International Collaboration Rakan Khalid bin Dohaish, toured several governmental and private institutions in Morocco. These included the National Institute of Health and a vaccine manufacturing plant, where they explored opportunities for cooperation in developing the health sector in both countries.

