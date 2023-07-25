Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has launched three new programmes under the National Capability Development Initiative, in addition to graduating the first batch of its Economic Leaders Programme.

The programme is designed to develop Saudi leadership competencies, and provide them with the skills they need to play their important role in advancing economic development, and contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the graduation ceremony, Suliman A Alobaid, Assistant Minister of Economy and Planning, unveiled the new programmes as part of the Ministry's endeavour to develop Saudi national competencies: Generation of Economics, Economics Pioneers, and National Public Policy Fellowship, in addition to introducing the second edition of the highly successful Economic Leaders Programme.

Generation of Economics Programme

The Generation of Economics Programme aims to shape the next generation of Saudi leaders, introducing them to the main concepts of leadership, public policy and key economic concepts while the Economic Pioneers Programme aims to shape the future workforce by ensuring that they are prepared with the skills of the future labour market.

Meanwhile, the National Public Policy Fellowship Programme focuses on providing senior government leaders in the kingdom with the opportunity to enhance their intellectual leadership skills, and connect them with global leaders in this field.

Mohammed A Al Shehri, Deputy Minister for Human Capital and Organisational Culture, said: "The launch of the National Capability Development Programme is testament to the Ministry's commitment to helping Saudi youth develop their technical skills and enhance their economic expertise, in a way that helps to expand the scope of economic expertise in the Kingdom, and thus support the process of development and sustainable development in Saudi Arabia."

Continuous efforts to empower Saudi youth

During International Youth Day in 2022, the Ministry of Economy and Planning had launched its National Capability Development Initiative, which is aligned with the goals of the Human Capabilities Development Programme, one of the executive programmes of Saudi Vision 2030.

This initiative supports the Ministry's goals to empower Saudi youth, develop their capabilities, activate their role, and aims to groom the next generation of leading economists in the Kingdom. The initiative included four programmes: the Economic Leaders Programme, Job Shadowing Programme, Training Programmes and Scholarship Benefits Programme.

The Economic Leaders Programme, undertaken in partnership with Altamayyuz Academy, is a high-quality programme that focuses on leadership skills in the government sector in the fields of economics, public policy and social sciences. The Job Shadowing Programme - provided in cooperation with the Misk Foundation - offered high school students the opportunity to integrate into the future labor market, to explore their academic options and plan their professional future and career paths.

Cooperative training

Moreover, the Ministry also offered Training Programmes that enabled students to apply academic studies in real life work environments through a summer cooperative training, resulting in an official certificate from the Ministry upon completion.

The Ministry of Economy and Planning sets among its objectives educating young people on the role of future planning, to help foster innovation and capabilities required to deliver on Saudi Vision 2030. The kingdom's National Transformation Programme highlights the importance of the role of youth in advancing economic development and preparing them for future leadership positions.

