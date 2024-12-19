CAIRO — The Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, has concluded an official visit to Egypt aimed at enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the fields of industry, mining, food, and medicine.



During the visit, Al-Khorayef met with Egypt’s Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and held bilateral discussions with key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Transport and Industry, Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir; Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Eng. Hassan Al-Khatib; Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Eng. Karim Badawi; Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah; and Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority, Dr. Ali Al-Ghamrawi.



The meetings focused on strengthening industrial integration between the two countries, particularly in sectors such as food security, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry. Opportunities to localize pharmaceutical production in Saudi Arabia were also explored.



Discussions emphasized the importance of forming a Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council and highlighted the recently signed agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments, which is expected to enhance the growth of joint ventures.



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Industry Affairs, Eng. Khalil bin Salama, met with the Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries and visited several prominent food and pharmaceutical companies, including Mina Pharm, Eva Pharma, Medical Union Pharma, and the Egyptian British Company for General Development (Galena). These visits focused on identifying opportunities in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.



Additionally, he toured the Beyti Food Company factory, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, where he reviewed the advanced technologies employed in food manufacturing processes.

