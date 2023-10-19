Riyadh: The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) and Enterprise Singapore signed an MoU today, focusing on standardization and the coordination of standards. The signing ceremony occurred during the third session of the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh.



The primary objective of the MoU is to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, particularly concerning standardization activities and the facilitation of trade exchange between the two countries.



This agreement encompasses cooperation and the exchange of best practices, experiences, and pertinent information in the fields of metrology, calibration, and the safety of consumer products. Additionally, the MoU includes provisions for training, capacity building, and collaboration in the development of infrastructure for standards and quality.



The MoU was signed by SASO's Governor, Saad bin Othman Al-Kasabi, on behalf of the Minister of Commerce and Chairman of SASO’s Board of Directors, along with the Director General for Quality and Excellence at Enterprise Singapore, Choy Sauw Kook.