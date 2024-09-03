SINGAPORE — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al Khorayef, held discussions with officials from the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and other industry leaders to explore ways to enhance cooperation in human resources development and automation.

During a business roundtable meeting organized by the Federation —the largest body representing the interests of manufacturing industries in Singapore— Al Khorayef emphasized Saudi Arabia’s strategic shift from reliance on expatriate labor towards automation and investment in local human resources.

He expressed the ministry’s interest in partnering with the Federation Academy to provide specialized training courses for workers in the industrial sector.

The Minister highlighted the investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the country’s strategic advantages, including its prime location, competitive energy prices, advanced infrastructure, and abundant raw materials.

He also underscored the significant potential for investment in the logistics sector, especially as Saudi Arabia positions itself as a global logistics hub and seeks to attract international partners in the industrial field.

Al Khorayef’s participation in the Business Roundtable forms part of his official visit to Singapore, which is included in a broader economic tour of East Asia, covering both China and Singapore.

As head of the delegation from the Mineral Resources Industry System, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, attract high-quality investments to Saudi Arabia, and explore mutual investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).