Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index has witnessed a 3.2% increase in April when compared to the same period last year, according to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on the monthly industrial production survey.

As per the GASTAT report, the index continued to show positive growth rates due to high production in the mining and quarrying sector, manufacturing and electricity and gas supplies.

The mining and quarrying sector grew 0.2% and manufacturing sector surged by 10.5%, while there had been a 25.5% growth in electricity and gas supplies over the same period last year.-TradeArabia News Service

