The Saudi Industrial Development Company (SIDC) has announced the appointment of its new board for a three-year term with Abdulelah bin Mohamed bin Abdulrhaman AlAsaker (Non-Executive Member) as its Chairman.

Engineer Bandar bin Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Homaidhi (Executive Member) will be the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director, with the responsibility of the Chief Executive Officer, said SIDC in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Established in 1992, the Saudi Industrial Development Company mainly caters to the kingdom's industrial sector in the field of manufacturing plastic sanitary wares including wash basins, bathtubs and toilets.

It also caters to a wide range of industries such as petrochemicals, logistics, polyurethane foam and porcelain products.

The new board - for the January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2027 period - as well as the chairman, vice chairman and managing director and the remuneration and nomination committee was constituted at the company's Extraordinary General Assembly meeting held last year, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).