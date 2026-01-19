Saudi Arabia is participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, which opens today in Davos, Switzerland, through the “Saudi House” pavilion initiative with an expanded programme – the largest since the launch of the initiative.

The forum will run till January 23.

The pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will host a distinguished group of senior officials, executives, investors, and international experts across more than 20 discussion and dialogue sessions, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

These sessions will address the most pressing global challenges, explore ways to strengthen international cooperation frameworks, identify opportunities, and ultimately build effective strategic global partnerships.

The dialogue sessions will include 10 sessions accredited by the WEF, covering several key tracks, including the development of sustainable cities of the future and the enhancement of the travel, tourism, and human capital sectors. The sessions will also discuss mechanisms to combat drought, generate investment opportunities in the Kingdom, leverage the power of data, developments in capital markets, and issues related to population aging, productivity, and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

For the first time, the Saudi House pavilion initiative will launch the “NextOn” dialogue series, consisting of more than 12 sessions featuring a select group of experts and thought leaders from around the world. The series will focus on discussing emerging technologies and future-oriented insights across various sectors.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

