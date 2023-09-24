Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting focused on discussing Saudi-Iranian relations and finding ways to enhance cooperation in all areas. The two ministers also reviewed strategies to intensify consultative meetings at multilateral levels, aimed at creating more positive prospects and serving the interests of both countries. The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.