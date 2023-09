Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived today in Manamah, the Kingdom of Bahrain

The Saudi foreign minister was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During his visit to Bahrain, the minister is due to hold a meeting of the Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and its preparatory committee.