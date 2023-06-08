RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Wednesday in Riyadh, as part of Blinken’s visit to the Kingdom.



The meeting comes on the sidelines of the GCC ministerial meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh.



The two top diplomats reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.



They discussed regional and international developments, and the efforts made in this regard.



The two sides also discussed the most prominent issues raised in the GCC-US meeting, and ways to strengthen GCC-US relations in various fields.

