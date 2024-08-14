LONDON — Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the regional and international arenas, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip.

