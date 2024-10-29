Riyadh: The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) has launched the "Import from Saudi" Service, designed to connect international importers with Saudi exporters, streamline the import process and promote Saudi products in new global markets.



This service aligns with the authority's mission to expand the reach and presence of Saudi products internationally, contributing to the sustainable growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports.



Saudi Exports Spokesperson Thamer Al-Mishrafi emphasized the authority's commitment to broadening the commercial horizons for national products. He highlighted the importance of developing innovative solutions and supportive services to achieve the ambitious objective of increasing the percentage of non-oil exports and bolstering their contribution to the national economy.



Importers can register on the Saudi Exports website to gain easy access to Saudi exporters, gather information about Saudi products, and receive guidance in locating suitable companies. Upon registration, a database is created that includes the importers' contact details and specific import needs.