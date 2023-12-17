RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Economy and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with a delegation from the Executive Board of the World Bank Group.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of important topics, such as enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the World Bank Group, in addition to developing the strategic partnership.

Furthermore, they reviewed the economic reforms and transformation witnessed by Saudi Arabia in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's efforts to support the group's development banks in order to advance economic development activities in developing countries were also reviewed during the meeting.

