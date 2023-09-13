MUSCAT — Omani Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, during his private visit to Oman.



The meeting took place at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat, where both leaders engaged in constructive discussions.



During the meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed conveyed greetings from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Sultan Haitham.



In a gesture of reciprocal goodwill, Sultan Haitham conveyed his heartfelt greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



The discussions at the meeting revolved around strengthening the enduring brotherly relations between Oman and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on enhancing cooperation and collaboration in various fields of mutual interest.



Accompanying Crown Prince Mohammed from the Saudi side were prominent officials, including Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman, and Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan.



Representing Oman at this meeting were Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab Bin Tariq, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Sayyid Dhi Yazan Bin Haitham, and Sayyid Bilarab Bin Haitham Al Said.

