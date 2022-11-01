The real gross domestic product (GDP) of Saudi Arabia increased by 8.6%% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

Higher GDP is mainly attributed to a 14.5% hike in oil activities during Q3-22. Furthermore, Non-oil activities soared by 5.6% YoY in Q3-22, while government services activities grew by 2.4% YoY.

On a quarterly basis, the oil activities jumped by 5.8% in Q3-22, compared to a 4.8% rise in Q2-22, while the government services activities grew by 1.1%, higher than 0.2% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the non-oil activities edged up by 0.2% in the July-September 2022 period, versus a 0.4% decline in April-June 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).