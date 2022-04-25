Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise exports increased by 64.7% in February 2022 compared to February 2021. The value of exports amounted to SAR 108.4 billion in February 2022, up from SAR 65.8 billion in February 2021. This increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SAR 36.8 billion or 78.1% in the same period.



According to the International Trade Report for February 2022 released today by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), non-oil exports increased by 31.0% year-on-year in February 2022, rising to SAR 24.4 billion from SAR 18.7 billion in February 2021.



Non-oil exports decreased compared to January 2022 by SAR 0.2 billion or 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports increased by 18.2% (SAR 7.4 billion) in February 2022. The value of imports amounted to SAR 48.3 billion in February 2022 compared to SAR 40.8 billion in February 2021.