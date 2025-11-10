RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rose 9.3% in September 2025 compared with the same month last year, driven by solid gains across mining, manufacturing, and utilities, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said on Monday.

Mining and quarrying activity increased 11.0%, while manufacturing grew 6.3%.

Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 12.6%, and water supply and waste management rose 9.2% year-on-year.

The oil sector posted a 10.1% rise, and non-oil industries expanded by 7.3% compared with September 2024.

The figures underscore the Kingdom’s push to strengthen non-oil economic drivers and expand industrial capacity.

