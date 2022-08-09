RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Vanuatu signed on Monday a draft protocol for establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The protocol was signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vanuatu Marc Ati, in the presence of Bob Loughman Weibur, Prime Minister of Vanuatu.



Loughman Weibur and Prince Faisal reviewed bilateral relations and the opportunities to develop them to achieve the common interests of the two countries in Riyadh.

