LONDON — Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi met in London, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, with Britain's Defense Minister Ben Wallace.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and UK, and discussed aspects of bilateral relations in the military and defense field, and ways to develop them.



A number of topics with common interest were also discussed during the meeting.



Eng. Al-Otaibi has met UK's Minister for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge and a number of British officials and companies working with the Ministry.



During the meetings, Eng. Al-Otaibi discussed with them the bilateral relation in defense fields, and ways to develop Saudi-British defense partnership, as well as transfer and localization of technology and defense development within the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

