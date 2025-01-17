ANKARA — Saudi Arabia and Turkey held the second round of political consultations at the headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.



During the tour, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and the efforts made in this regard.



The Saudi side in the consultations round was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid Al-Khuraiji, and the Turkish side by Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Nuh Yilmaz.

