RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi issued on Tuesday order to Saudize all professions in the consulting sector.



The decision will be implemented, in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).



In a statement on his Twitter account, Al-Rajhi stressed that the decision aims to provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens, as well as to raise the level of their participation in the labor market, and enhance their contribution to the Kingdom’s economic system.



The minister did not reveal details, including the timing of the implementation of the Saudization decision in the consultancy sector. It is noteworthy that a royal order had been issued three years ago, banning all government departments and agencies from engaging foreign consultancies unless in exceptional circumstances where no local expertise is available. All government firms have also been directed to seek local advisors before approaching foreign consulting firms.



The constraints on foreign consultancies followed a recommendation from the Experts’ Committee under the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. The recommendation was based on the committee’s studies, in participation with the relevant authorities, about the local consulting landscape.

