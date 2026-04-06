RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced on Monday an update to the decision regarding the Saudization of administrative support jobs in the private sector, effective from April 5.

The update includes addition of 69 new professions to the list of occupations that will be Saudized 100 percent, in accordance with the titles and definitions approved in the Unified Saudi Occupational Classification.

This update comes as part of the ministry’s continued efforts to Saudize specialized professions in the private sector, with private sector establishments set to benefit from support programs and incentives by providing quality and motivating job opportunities for Saudi citizens.

The update adds job titles in secretarial work, translation, data entry, and administrative support, applying to establishments with one or more workers in the covered professions.

The ministry published the updated procedural guide on its website, outlining details of the new professions and implementation mechanisms. It urged all companies and establishments to comply with the decision to avoid regulatory penalties.

The ministry specified the professions that shall be Saudized from the date of the decision's issuance. These include human resources clerk, typist, storekeeper, translator, bodyguard, security guard, patient receptionist, complaints clerk, hotel receptionist, data entry operator, stenographer, secretary, executive secretary, customs broker, language specialist, interpreter, cashier, labor affairs manager, and personnel manager.

The ministry’s decision stipulated granting a grace period of six months for Saudization of the remaining 50 professions. These include sign language interpreter, security camera monitor, inventory movement clerk, shipping clerk, receptionist, information clerk, typist, administrative assistant, record clerk, government relations clerk, customs agent, shipping agent, proofreader, public relations expert, public relations consultant, protocol specialist, conference and event organization specialist, public awareness specialist, internal communication specialist, public relations specialist, human resources expert, human resources consultant, recruitment specialist, human resources monitoring specialist, workforce planning specialist, and a member of the labor body.

These professions also includelabor investigator, career guidance specialist, compensation specialist, recruitment specialist, occupational classification specialist, human resources operations specialist, job liaison specialist, protocol manager, fundraising manager, public relations manager, cybersecurity human resources manager, administrative investigation manager, administrative organization manager, institutional development manager, civil service office manager, labor office manager, recruitment office manager, human resources development manager, talent manager, compensation manager, recruitment manager, occupational classification manager, workforce planning manager, and human resources operations manager.

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