RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) has announced a significant expansion of its business councils, increasing the number to 70 and thereby extending its reach to cover 124 countries.

This announcement was made by Hassan Al-Huwaizi, president of the FSC, during a meeting with the heads of Saudi Foreign Business councils.

The expansion is part of a comprehensive development project aimed at activating the role and contribution of these councils in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The project focuses on establishing effective trade and investment partnerships to enhance the private sector’s contribution to foreign trade.

This strategic move aligns with the Kingdom's broader goals of diversifying its economy and enhancing its global trade footprint.

The increased network of business councils is expected to facilitate greater international cooperation, opening new avenues for trade and investment that are in line with Saudi Arabia's long-term economic aspirations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).