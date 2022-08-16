RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is the third top destination for international migrants among the countries of the world.



The Kingdom has become a global destination for business and investment by attracting 13.5 million expatriates to work in the Kingdom, according to the World Migration Report 2022, released by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).



The report showed that the United States of America has been the main country of destination for international migrants since 1970. Since then, the number of foreign-born people residing in the country has more than quadrupled from less than 12 million in 1970 to close to 50.6 million in 2019. Germany, the second top destination for migrants, has also observed an increase over the years from 8.9 million in 2000 to nearly 16 million in 2020.



Saudi Arabia came third with 13.5 migrants and it is followed by Russia, United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.



It is noteworthy that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said earlier that by 2030 Saudi Arabia wants the population of the Kingdom to reach more than 50 million, at an equal rate of 25 million citizens, and the same number of expatriates.

