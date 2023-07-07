Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated today in the fourth edition of the Group of Twenty (G20) Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) held in Bengaluru, India on Thursday and Friday, July 6-7.



The CEO of the Saudi Space Commission (SSC), Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the meeting, where participants discussed strengthening the role of the space economy and its tangible contributions in addressing global challenges and achieving sustainable development goals.



Meeting participants included space agencies and bodies in the G20 member states as well as representatives of several invited countries and heads of international and regional organizations.



Dr. Al-Tamimi emphasized in a speech that the spirit of cooperation and optimism entrenched in every annual SELM has become the shared trait in global space activities and endeavors.



Such a trait would continue to shape our long-term future in how we use space and its applications, Dr. Al-Tamimi stressed. The SSC CEO extended thanks to the Republic of India and the officials of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for their efforts in holding the fourth edition of this important meeting.

The Kingdom takes part in promoting the cooperative goals of the meeting in line with its commitments as a signatory to the Artemis Accords and its contributions to the implementation of the practical aspects of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, Dr. Al-Tamimi affirmed.

The convening of the G20 SELM is one of the results of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, when it placed it on the group’s agenda for the first time, seeking to enhance space cooperation between countries to maximize the benefits of space economy and utilization of space data in supporting sustainable development, food security, and global health.