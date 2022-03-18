NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia has been elected member of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for a six-year period from 2022 to 2028. Saudi Arabia was chosen from among the Asia Pacific Group in the elections held during the General Assembly session on Wednesday.



The Ministry of Commerce, represented by the National Competitiveness Center, will work with the United Nations, represented by the Office of Legal Affairs, to enhance joint cooperation to contribute to creating a legal environment conducive to international trade.



Saudi Arabia’s accession to UNCITRAL would contribute to building capacity and raising awareness of international trade law standards and enhancing their understanding. It will also be helpful in identifying issues for commercial legislative reforms, developing legislative drafting, and supporting international trade law standards.



UNCITRAL has been recognized as the core legal body of the United Nations system in the field of international trade law. Established in 1966, UNCITRAL was mandated to further the progressive harmonization and unification of the law of international trade and by this reduce or remove legal obstacles to the flow of international trade and create favorable domestic environment for trade.

