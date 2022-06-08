RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce (FSCC) and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to establish Saudi-Cypriot Business Council.



The movs aims to enhance trade between the Kingdom and Cyprus and increase the commercial and investment cooperation volume between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The council will be concerned with opening qualitative fields for economic cooperation, facilitating interaction between the Saudi and Cypriot business sectors, overcoming challenges and obstacles, exchanging information on available markets and investment opportunities and empowering commercial and investment partnerships.

