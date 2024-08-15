CAIRO — The Saudi-Egyptian Military Committee, which held its tenth meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries.



The committee discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the defense and military fields. It also reviewed a number of topics of common interest.



The committee meeting was chaired by the Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Egypt Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa.

A number of senior officers of the Saudi and Egyptian armed forces were also present in the meeting.

