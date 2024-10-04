Doha: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan and Qatari Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari signed a MoU between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to cooperate in the finance sector. It was signed Thursday on the sidelines of the 122nd meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee in Doha, Qatar.



‏Minister Aljadaan said that the MoU is part of efforts to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the finance sector, including microeconomic policy, public sector laws, and legislation to enhance economic growth in the region.



‏Minister Al Kuwari noted the importance of the MoU and its potential impact in exchanging expertise and information in the finance sector to enhance and strengthen relations between the two nations.