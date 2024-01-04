RIYADH — The two-day Tuwaiq Employment Program, organized by Tuwaiq Academy, concluded at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.



More than 60 entities from the governmental, private and non-profit sectors participated in the program that aimed at contributing to empower and employ graduates of the academy’s camps and programs from various technical fields and specializations.



Through this program, the academy sought to provide more than 1,100 job opportunities through partner agencies in the fields of programming and applications, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, cloud computing, virtual worlds and game development, networks and technical support, user experience, software and applications, and systems administration, networking, support and operation.



This is to bridge the gap between the development of modern technologies and the requirements of the labor market, by developing candidates with the necessary skills and abilities through intensive camps and programs. Among the most notable numbers achieved by the academy in this program include conducting more than 4,000 job interviews for 700 male and female graduates from the academy’s camps and programs in more than 60 different entities.



It is noteworthy that Tuwaiq Academy is the first of its kind in providing educational programs in the fields of advanced technologies in the Kingdom to qualify national cadres with the necessary technical skills in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The academy offers many professional programs and camps that meet the needs of technical jobs in the labor market, in partnership with major entities and global giants such as Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alibaba.

