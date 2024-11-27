SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Fare airline, has launched Nairobi, Kenya, as its newest destination in Africa. Starting February 2025, SalamAir will operate direct flights from Muscat to Nairobi, offering passengers a convenient and affordable way to explore Nairobi’s vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, wildlife, and thriving economy.

With two weekly flights, SalamAir will connect travelers from Nairobi to Oman and onwards to other vibrant destinations with low fares. By expanding our presence in Africa, SalamAir strengthens Oman’s overall ambition to foster increased tourism and trade between the Middle East and East Africa.

SalamAir’s CEO, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, commented: “We are really thrilled to add Nairobi to our expanding network, marking a significant milestone in our expansion into the African market. Nairobi is not only a hub for international travelers but also a growing center for business, technology, and education, making it a vital link for those looking to connect with opportunities in both regions, emphasizing Nairobi’s position as the key gateway to East Africa. With Nairobi added to our network, we can now connect passengers from East Africa to India, Thailand, Central Asia, and other points on our network for very low fares.”

SalamAir’s introduction of Nairobi to its expanding network is part of its strategic growth plan of offering cheaper travel options to passengers accustomed to high-fare legacy airline prices. SalamAir is dedicated to a low-cost model and remains committed to offering affordable fares. The Lite fare on the Nairobi route starts at 49.99 OMR, which is up to 70% cheaper than the currently available fares from other carriers. Our approach to low-fare travel ensures that Nairobi, and more points in Africa and beyond, becomes accessible to everyone.