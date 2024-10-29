RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Centre on Monday launched the Foreign Investment Survey, which will run until 31st December 2024.

The survey targets around 130 companies working in various economic activities in the emirate.

The survey aims to provide comprehensive data on the volume of foreign investments in the emirate, identify economic activities that attract investments, and gain insights into key characteristics of foreign investors.

The survey will be carried out by sending an integrated form via e-link that meets international and local requirements and covers general information, investor data, and corporate financial statements.