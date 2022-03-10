The holy month of Ramadan is all set to begin in a little over three weeks. Authorities in the UAE have announced shorter office hours and remote working options for federal government employees.

According to an astronomer, April 2 will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in 2022 in the UAE. This is as per astronomical calculation, and the actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic Hijri calendar is based.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1.

If April 2 is, indeed, the first day of the holy month, the call for Fajr prayer will be given out at 4.51am. Iftar (time to end the fast) is at 6.39pm. This means that the fasting hours on day one of Ramadan is 13 hours and 48 minutes.

On Ramadan 30 (May 1) the Fajr prayer call will be given out at 4.20am, while Iftar is at 6.53pm. This means that by the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 33 minutes.

As per astronomical calculations, May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr. Residents are likely to get a five-day break for the festival.

The timings given above are based on information available on the websites of the UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

