Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry received today Robert Raines, US Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade relations and develop partnerships between business owners in Ras Al Khaimah and the USA. It also emphasised the importance of exchanging visits between businessmen, promoting investment opportunities, and sharing experiences.

The Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber praised the well-established relations between the UAE and the US.

He affirmed the Chamber's commitment to strengthening relations between business owners in Ras Al Khaimah and the US and emphasised the importance of exchanging visits to explore available investment opportunities.

He noted that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah hosts a wide range of industries across various sectors, leveraging its abundant natural resources, including the mineral materials found in the surrounding mountains.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi highlighted the economic advantages of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasising that its economy is one of the fastest-growing in the region and has witnessed significant expansion across various sectors in the last few years.

He outlined the services provided by the Chamber to support the private sector in the Emirate and to create a conducive environment for those seeking to enter the business market in Ras Al Khaimah.

He also noted that the trade exchange between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the USA in 2023 totalled AED1.07 billion, reflecting a 41% increase compared to the previous year.

The US Consul-General thanked the Chamber of Commerce represented by the Chairman and Board members for the good reception and hospitality.

He underscored that his visit is part of the existing partnership between the two countries. He noted that the General Consulate in Dubai continuously seeks to provide trade facilitation and organise conferences and meetings between businessmen from both sides.

He also answered inquiries regarding key trade issues and investment opportunities. After the meeting, the Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce presented a commemorative shield to the Consul General in honour of his visit to the Chamber.