Qatar Research, Innovation and Development (QRDI) Council held two successful stakeholder consultation workshops titled, ‘The Role of Universities in Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Re-envisioning the University Sector in Qatar’ and ‘The Use of Generative AI in Research Settings: Current Trends and Strategic Actions for QRDI Council’.

The workshops convened a diverse group of stakeholders who collaborated to develop practical solutions to both enhance the potential benefits and mitigate the risks associated with generative AI in research. They also fostered an environment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within higher education institutions.

Rosena Nhlabatsi, denior RDI policy expert at QRDI Council, said: “These workshops are essential steps toward realising Qatar’s 2030 vision of becoming a global leader in research, innovation, and sustainable development. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we’re fostering a collaborative environment that not only accelerates advancements in generative AI and university-driven entrepreneurship but also aligns our efforts with Qatar’s broader goals for economic growth and technological leadership.”

The first session explored the role of generative AI in research, focusing on how it’s currently being utilised by stakeholders like researchers, universities, and funders, as well as the frameworks in place to oversee its use. In the first interactive session, titled ‘Mapping the Benefits, Risks and Values Associated with Adopting Generative AI in Research’, participants engaged in dynamic breakout activities to brainstorm key benefits and risks associated with generative AI, which led to meaningful discussions on actionable steps for the QRDI Council to consider and implement. In the Role of Universities in Innovation and Entrepreneurship workshop, participants examined the impact of universities within Qatar’s innovation ecosystem.

These workshops underscore QRDI Council’s commitment to establishing Qatar as a global research and innovation hub by fostering a collaborative environment for research, development, and innovation (RDI). Through initiatives like these, QRDI Council actively engages with thought leaders across sectors to inspire collaboration, drive impactful research, and provide a platform for addressing national challenges. By influencing policy and shaping a supportive RDI landscape, QRDI Council ensures that innovation thrives in Qatar, aligned with the nation’s vision for sustainable growth and development.

