Doha, Qatar: Qatar recorded a merchandise trade balance surplus (difference between total exports and imports) of QR354.8bn in 2022, up from QR215.6bn in 2021.

The value of Qatar’s total exports (including exports of domestic goods and re-exports) amounted to QR476.7bn, increased by QR159.3bn (50.2 percent) compared to 2021 total exports of QR317.4bn, according to Planning and Statistics Authority’s (PSA) report issued, yesterday.

The Year 2022 to Year 2021 (Y-o-Y) increase in total exports was mainly due to increase exports of Mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials by QR148.2bn (55.3 percent), Chemicals and related products nes by QR7.5bn (25.7 percent), Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material by QR2.4bn (28.9 percent), Crude Materials, Inedible, Except Fuels by QR1.2bn (52.8 percent), Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles by QR0.9bn (85.2 percent). On other hand, decreases were recorded mainly in Machinery and Transport Equipment by QR1.0bn (11.3 percent).

Imports: The value of Qatar’s imports in Year 2022 was QR121.9bn; increased by QR20bn (19.6 percent) compared to Year 2021 imports of QR101.9bn.

The Year 2022 to Year 2021 (Y-o-Y) increase in imports reflected increases in Miscellaneous manufactured articles by QR9bn (50.2 percent), Machinery and transport equipment by QR3.4bn (8.6 percent), Food and Live Animals by QR3.3bn (31.1 percent), Chemicals and Related Products n.e.s by QR1.3bn (12.7 percent), Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material by QR1.3bn (8.2 percent), Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Materials by QR1.1bn (102.4 percent), and Crude materials, and inedible, except fuels, by QR0.5bn (11.8 percent).

Major Export/Import Partners: During Year 2022, Asia was the principal destination of Qatar’s exports and the first origin of Qatar’s imports, representing 66.2 percent and 39.5 percent respectively, followed by the European Union, accounting for 22.7 percent and 27.1 percent respectively, and GCC, with 6.8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

